Thomas “Tom” Carl Lorenzen, 76, passed away May 30, 2020, in Sun City West, Ariz., due to complications of late-stage Parkinson’s.
He was born in Coronado, Calif., on Jan. 29, 1944, to Catherine H. and Carl G. Lorenzen. Tom’s dad was in the Army awaiting deployment to the Pacific during WWII. After finding out he would not be deployed, they returned to Wyoming, residing in Cody where Tom went on to graduate from Cody High School in 1962.
He then enrolled in the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education. It was there he met Nancy Kindt and they were married on Aug. 27, 1966.
He joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1967 and served six years. His first year of teaching was in 1967-68 in Green River, Wyo. where he taught industrial arts for a teacher on a one-year sabbatical. At this time, their first child, Chris, was born. Tom’s second year of teaching began in Thermopolis in 1968, and saw the arrival of their daughter, Michele.
He went on to teach industrial arts in Thermopolis High School for 10 years. During his summers, Tom worked construction and later, following his career as a teacher, he worked for several years in the construction industry before becoming the Codes Administrator for the Town of Thermopolis, retiring in 2005 after 16 years.
During his life, Tom enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, and camping wherever he lived. He especially enjoyed the many years of camping in the Big Horns. He could fix anything, build anything and carve anything. Later in life he looked forward to having coffee with his friends where they tried to solve the world’s problems. In 2015, after 48 years in Thermopolis, he and his wife moved to Sun City West, Ariz., where they enjoyed the warm weather and new experiences. His heart always remained in Wyoming.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy, son Chris (Katrina) of Casper and their children Logan, Makenna and Katie; daughter Michele Van Quathem of Phoenix and her son Jake. He also held dear all of his family and friends.
Graveside services will take place at a later date in Thermopolis.
To honor Tom’s memory, donations, may be made to Benevilla, a non-profit group in Surprise, Ariz., that provides support and resources for those affected by Parkinson’s and dementia.
Memorial donations may be made online at benevilla.org or sent to Benevilla, P.O. Box 8450, Surprise, AZ, 85374.
“The wind whispers through the mighty trees
The creek flows like calming seas
The campfire warms the end of day goal
The outdoor beauty soothes a tired soul
The clouds move as the blue skies release
The mountains are calling a familiar peace”
(Poem written by Katrina Lorenzen for Tom)
