George William Conner, 88, passed away on April 3, 2023, after a long and well-lived life.
George was a self-taught gunsmith and an avid shooter. He loved the work and made many friends with similar interests throughout the years. He also enjoyed working on anything mechanical that he could get his hands on. His quick wit and sense of humor were enjoyed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lena Conner of Michigan, by his brother Kenneth Conner of Michigan, by his only grandson Colt William Conner, and by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie.
George is survived by his daughter Renee Conner, and son Gary Conner and family, all of Cody.
George’s ashes, along with those of his wife Marie, will be scattered this summer in the mountains at a spot that was meaningful to both of them for several reasons.
Memories and condolences can be left on George’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
