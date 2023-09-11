Our Beloved LaDonna Jean Lee went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 21st, 2023, having fulfilled 93 years of dedicated service to God, family, and friends.
LaDonna was born to Charles and Phyllis Conkle in Roseburg, Ore., in 1930. She graduated with the Cody High School Class of 1949 and attended college in Bozeman, Mont., as well as Powell and Laramie, Wyo. LaDonna worked as a “Candy Striper” nursing aide with her best friend Midge. The two friends married their high school sweethearts in a dual ceremony on New Years Day 1950 at the Presbyterian Church in Billings, Mont. LaDonna was a dedicated wife to Harold D. Lee for 73 years, living their mutual dreams in Wyoming, Alaska, Louisiana, England, Ireland, and Texas. Harold and LaDonna thrived under the Lord’s blessing with 37 years of retirement in Alaska.
LaDonna immersed herself in God’s Word and faithfully studied the Bible since giving her life to Christ as a junior in high school. An excellent cook, LaDonna also enjoyed canning, gardening, fishing, camping and skiing. LaDonna was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glen Conkle, sister Virginia Hall, and eldest son Hal Lee (Morgan). She is survived by her husband Harold, daughter Cheryl and Bill Odom, son Vincent and Susi Lee of Longview, Wash., and son David and Betsy Lee of Anchorage, Alaska, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Chapel by the Sea, 14730 Turnagain Bluff Way, Anchorage, AK 99515, September 23rd at 1 p.m. followed by internment at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery.
Flowers for this service may be sent to: Chapel by the Sea, Anchorage.
