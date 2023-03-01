Tyler “Ty” Utley Judd, 40, of Farina, Ill., passed away from this life on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming.
Ty was born on Sept. 17, 1982, in Powell to Luman and Mary Ann (Pearce) Judd. Tyler lived in many places having grown up in a military family. He lived in Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Idaho and Wyoming.
Tyler was always a wandering soul which led him to join the United States Navy in 2003. Tyler served his country admirably while defending his country until 2007. Even then he continued to serve others.
He married Krisandra Robin Koehler on Aug. 26, 2017 in Cody. Online condolences may be expressed at Pagelfuneralhome.com.
He was an avid outdoorsman. If you needed to know anything about camping, fishing, hunting or a myriad of other things, he could tell you how to do it, how to fix it or work with you until it was accomplished. Tyler would always portray himself as a tough person, but it is because he cared deeply for those in his life. He had the biggest heart of anyone and if he saw someone or a small animal that needed help, he was there to help in any way he could.
Ty is survived by his wife Krisandra (Koehler) Judd of Farina, Ill.; parents Luman and Mary Ann Judd of Byron, Ga.; his in-laws, Rod and Lillian Koehler of Loogootee, Ill.; grandparents Ronald and Mary Jane See of Powell and Jolene Pearce of Las Vegas; his sister Tiffany Halberstadt (husband Patrick) of Powell; brother Timothy Judd (wife Amanda) of Washington Terrace, Utah; eight nieces; three nephews and one great-niece; and honorable mention of Logan Rogers, Haley Lynn, Sarah Koehler and Lee Simmons.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather James Pearce.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.