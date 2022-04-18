John Curtis “JC” Hixon, 67, of Cody, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 8, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and proud Marine.
JC retired from Walmart in April 2010 and enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends. John and his wife Kathy attended Cody Missionary Alliance Church. John loved his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and he loved telling his friends how proud he was of all of them. John knew and loved Jesus, and was likely to tell you to how much he wanted you to know and love Jesus as well.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Sonny (Jackie) Hixon, Shane Smith, Alicia (Stuart) Meredith, Robby (Shilo) Hall, Curtis (Trisha) Hall, Wes Hixon, Wayne Byrd, Heather Shay, Sherri Miller, Ashlee (Marcus) Berry, Michael Kacmar, and Marc (Karissa) Kacmar, and well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial motorcycle ride in July. The date will be announced. Memories and condolences can be left on JC’s memorial page on BallardFH.com
“Love You, Brother”
