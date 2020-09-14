Samuel Patrick “Pat” Rich was born in Powell on March 17, 1972, to S.T. and June Rich and died Sept. 8, 2020, preceded in death by his father.
Pat is survived by his mother June Rich, brother Rex Rich (Patty), sisters Marcie Schultz (Al), Jenna Johnson, and Cindy Cordova (Gil), and many nieces and nephews.
Patrick had a large and mischievous personality who drew people in with his smiles and his hugs. Once you met Pat, he considered you a relative, and he often decided you looked like a famous movie star. Pat loved the rodeo and especially the clown Tony Martoglio.
Patrick was a huge tease and loved to tickle, throw socks at you, or try to wrestle you down. He also loved movies, music and bowling.
Patrick was in the original class of Northwest Childhood Development Center beginning at 18 months. He attended Cody public schools from first through sixth grades, then transferred to the Big Horn Children’s Center to age 21 at which time he considered himself “retired.”
Pat lived at home with his parents through age 28 at which time he transitioned to the home of his sister and her husband, Cindy and Gil Cordova, through age 47. At that time, he transferred to a northern facility.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Wyoming, 239 W. 1st St., Casper, WY 82601; Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047; The Children’s Resource Center, 558 E 2nd Street, Powell, WY 82435; Cody Child Development Center, 1301 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.
A private memorial service (due to COVID-19) will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cody Streams of Life Church. It will be recorded and available on Pat’s memorial page BallardFH.com after the service.
