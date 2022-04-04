Ray Black, 74, passed away on the evening of March 14, 2022, in Lovell.
He was born in Cody to his parents Clarence and Minnie Black.
Ray is survived by his sister Jean and two brothers, George and Roger as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Karen Black.
Ray was a beloved father and grandfather. He had a happy childhood and he truly lived his life to the fullest. Ray enjoyed spending his time with family and working on various projects in his garage. Ray will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Due to his wishes, there will be no services planned.
