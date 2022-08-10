Gail Settell Joy passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice with her sister and sister’s husband by her side.
Gail was born in Craig, Colo., on Feb. 7, 1956, to Dona and Leland Settell. She graduated from Belfry High School in May 1974. She attended college at NWC in Powell, WWCC in Rock Springs and Texas State in Amarillo, Texas.
Gail was a member of the Cody Elks for 11 years, where she tended bar and was chairman of the Drug Awareness program for three years. She always enjoyed building floats for the Fourth of July and Christmas parades. Gail was Elk of the year 2017-2018.
Gail did beautiful bead work, loved dancing, playing pool, and road trips.
She was preceded in death by her mother (Dona Settell) and father (Leland Settell).
Gail is survived by her sister Peggy Poncelet (Rob), daughter Stormy Parker (David), grandsons Rece and Mason Spomer, James and Nicholas Parker and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cody Elk Lodge 1611 to the cancer fund, 1202 Beck Ave., Cody WY, 82414.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022, on the lawn of the Cody Elks Lodge. There will be a luncheon to follow.
An online guestbook is available at Ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.