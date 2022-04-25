Marlena Martha Peters was born in Kilgore, Neb., in 1960 to Lloyd and Marjorie Tryon. She was the youngest of six children.
She met the love of her life Jesse Peters and they wed in 1980. In 1985 they moved to Cody to establish a life of their own. They purchased land up the South Fork and raised their family as well as many beloved animals. She passed away on April 16, 2022, at the age of 62.
Marlena loved to garden and was known for her pickles, potatoes and raspberries. She spent many days in the mountains with her family riding her favorite mule Brat, breathing in the freshest mountain air and making sure no one went hungry.
Marlena was a strong and faithful Christian. If asked, she would say her greatest blessing was her family. She was very proud of her family, the life they made and the people they are today. She would remind those around her that God is good and he has blessed us. She ended every visit with a big hug and by saying “God bless you!”
She will be remembered by her positive outlook on life, her kindness, her endless encouragement and her calm manner.
Marlena is survived by her husband Jesse Peters, children Justin (Lynnsey) Peters, James (Allie) Peters and her grandchildren Jalee, Jayda, Jarett and Jetta Peters.
Condolences and memories can be left on Marlena’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.