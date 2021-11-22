Phyllis Bloom Yager gave up her love of life to rejoin the love of her life, Frank Yager, on Nov. 18, 2021.
She was born in Casper, Wyo. on March 30, 1924, to Carl and Minnie Bloom. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Powell. Working at the concession stand during the construction of the Japanese Internment camp she met the love of her life, Frank Yager who was head plumber for the camp. They married Feb. 14, 1946 and started Ralston Plumbing and Heating, moving to Cody in 1952.
She was preceded in death by Frank, her parents and brother Keith.
She is survived by her three children Don, Bob (and wife Sandi) and daughter Carla, grandchildren Kim and Amber, Mike and Abby, Robin and Nick, Toni and Mark, Ken and Georgie, and Laurie and Rick, and many great grandchildren and her beloved little boy Kricket, as well as many friends she also considered family.
“I love you and I will be watching over you.” -Phyllis Yager.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at BallardFH.com
