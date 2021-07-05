Max A. Rheinhardt II, 74, of Cody passed away on June 15, 2021, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House, surrounded by his family and the hospice nurses that he lovingly called “his angels.”
Max was born in Olympia, Wash., to Max and Doris Rheinhardt. After graduating high school, Max enlisted in the Air Force and Air National Guard, and spent seven years serving his country. He then worked for the Washington State Department of Corrections until he retired in 2003.
He married the love of his life, Lynne, in Olympia; together they enjoyed boating, camping, traveling and spending time with their numerous grandchildren.
Max was preceded in death by his mother, father and his son Derek.
He is survived by his wife Lynne, son Max Rheinhardt III (Makayla), daughter Becky Phillips (Jake), son Jeff Rautenberg (Gaileen), and grandchildren Luke, Cody, Laura, Austin, Tyler, Alana, Gracie, Aidyn, Serenity, Loralei and Max IV.
Condolences can be sent to Max’s family on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
