Jerry Bragg, 76, went to Heaven on May 24, 2020, with his children at his side.
Jerry was born Oct. 1, 1943. Jerry married Marilyn K. Miller in 1963, and had two children, Christie J. Bragg and Russell D. Bragg. They moved to Wapiti in 1973 and then to Cody in 1977.
Jerry co-owned and operated plumbing and heating businesses for 40 years. Jerry was always helping people fix things and had a real talent for repairing campers. Jerry was an avid fisherman and spent most weekends camping and fishing.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter Christie Bragg, son Russ (Jennifer) Bragg, grandsons Brian (Joely) Bragg, Zachary Bragg and great-grandsons Ryder and Finley. Surviving siblings are Lawrence Bragg and Barbara Anderson and also brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lindell and Janet Miller and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents, a brother, two older sisters and his twin sister.
Celebration of Life services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Monday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.