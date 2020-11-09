Carrie Grace Thayer died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter Connie Buker, in Ava, Ill.
Carrie was born in Greybull to Eunice Jewel Barber-Reed and Robert R. Reed on Dec. 15, 1928. Carrie had a much loved twin brother, Thomas, and three other siblings: Lorraine, George and Kenneth. Carrie was the last of her siblings to leave this world.
Carrie married Carl O. Thayer on Aug. 30, 1945, in Billings. After the war ended, Carrie and Carl settled in Cody for a few years, where several of Carl’s brothers and sisters lived.
In the 1960s, Carl and Carrie moved to Rawlins. Carrie managed the Sears catalog store for 20 years before retiring in 1987. After retiring, Carrie and Carl moved back to Cody to be closer to family in northern Wyoming, including daughter Arlene. After Carl’s death in 2006, Carrie developed new friendships and acquaintances in Cody when she began to have lunch and play pinochle every Friday with the crowd at the Cody Senior Center. She cultivated even more friends through introductions made by her niece Sherry Taha, and continued to enjoy family meals with Sherry and Ray Nelson, Blaine Keever, and brother George’s family who lived in the Cody area. Carrie was a wonderful cook and lovely host.
All of her daughters loved to visit her, spending days to weeks with her each year. The daughters also looked forward to their mother’s visits, as she would travel to each of their homes whenever she could.
In 2010, Carrie moved in with Connie because of a health concern that gave her pause about living alone. Carrie enjoyed life with Connie and son-in-law John, but frequently commented on how she missed the mountains, sagebrush, and family and friends back in Wyoming.
Carrie often expressed how much she loved each of her daughters. The daughters in turn loved their mother immensely, looked up to her, and respected her for being the strong and wonderful woman she was. Whenever mother and daughters were gathered together, whether all four or maybe just three of them at one time, there was much laughter and lots of cooking and eating. In fact, all family gatherings with Carrie and Carl were just so. Carrie was also a gifted artist and skilled seamstress.
Carrie is survived by her daughters Arlene Crawford of Wright, Connie Buker of Ava, Ill., and Kelly Wells of Austin, Texas, as well as grandsons Casey Crawford, Ryan, Eric and Adam Buker, and Carl Wells. Carrie had 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews all of whom she was very fond of and loved. Carrie is also survived by her twin’s wife Ardys Reed.
The daughters plan to hold a graveside service in May 15, 2021, at the Cody Riverside Cemetery and hope that all family and friends can be there as Carrie’s ashes are laid to rest with Carl’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.