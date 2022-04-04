Robert Raffauf Apr 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Raffauf, 80, of Cody, died March 28, 2022, at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center. Cremation services are with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEnterprise sold to Wyoming publisherThe Irma history revealedCrane Academy closingOut-of-state hunters who won case now suing G&F for millionsSletten, Plan One dismissed from Gunwerks suitPolice/Sheriff NewsWalleye suppression continuesJan EdgarTrent Brian JensenPolice/Sheriff News Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLocals respond to Ukraine (6)Gas prices surge higher in Cody, around country (3)Out-of-state hunters who won case now suing G&F for millions (3)LETTER: Money for board training could go to better uses (3)Hospital approves management contract after disagreements (3)Letter: Recalibrate your thoughts on the last election (2)LETTER: What does the bloodshed gain Putin? (2)EDITORIAL: Tailored parking exemption mistake (2)Park County GOP takes stands at convention (2)LETTER: Save the commentary and just report the news (2)Delores Ulmer (2)Letter: Domes near the chamber aren’t Western enough (2)Are you being gaslighted? (2)Gas price hike is ‘just getting ridiculous’ (2)Mountain could be named after Pollock - Famous painter was born in Cody in 1912 (2)COLUMN: Soft approach to the law is a thing of the past (2)Garza out as building, grounds superintendent (1)COLUMN: What’s with people and the weather, anyway? (1)COLUMN: We shooters may be old school, but that’s just fine with me (1)Kenneth DuVal ‘Val’ Geissler Jr. (1)Girls 19U second to Jackson (1)Geissler dies at 82 after illness (1)Cody Regional Health OKs retention bonuses (1)Walleye suppression continues (1)Enterprise sold to Wyoming publisher (1)Shooting Range must alter fence (1)‘Camp shacks’ explained in detail (1)Letter: Local legislators aren’t anti tax for themselves (1)Celebrating women’s history (1)COLUMN: Feeding deer deadly, especially in winter (1)Day of Prayer (1) Cody Enterprise
