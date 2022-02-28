Delores Anna Platteter, 75, of Cody, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 24, 2022.
Delores was born on March 14, 1946, in Winona, Minn. to Michael and Anna Kulas. Being from a devout Catholic family, she attended school at St. Stanislaus, Cotter High School, and St. Theresa College.
On the night of Friday, Dec. 11, 1964, Delores was out on a date in a bookstore in La Crosse, Wis. Leo Platteter was with his mother in the bookstore at the same time. Delores’ date teasingly told her, “You have to watch out for Leo.” And sure enough, she was “watching out for Leo” for the next 57 years, being married for 53.
Leo had traveled through Cody with his parents in 1966, and visited the Whitney Gallery of Western Art. Leo made another trip in 1967 and on this trip, he met Dr. Harold McCracken, the director of the Whitney Gallery, executive secretary Joyce Mayer and Nick Eggenhofer, who illustrated “The Story of Buffalo Bill.” Through these connections, Leo would be offered a position at the soon to be opened Buffalo Bill Historical Center. During a lull in the construction, Dr. McCracken suggested that Leo go back to Minnesota and get married. Leo recalls Joyce told him his face turned white at the suggestion, and Dr. McCracken said to not blame him if it didn’t work out.
Delores and Leo were married on Nov. 29, 1968 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona, Minn. (now designated The Basilica of St. Stanislaus). It was a 7 p.m. wedding, with both sets of parents standing up for the couple. Following a small reception with family and friends, Delores and Leo started for Cody at about 11:30 p.m. that same evening.
Delores loved Leo’s parents, and they loved her back. Delores would say to Leo, “If we ever get divorced, I get your parents!” And Leo’s parents would agree.
Delores and Leo worked at the museum for 35 and 40 years respectively. Delores was a friendly face at the gift shop while Leo worked behind the scenes for the other branches of the museums. Together, they watched the museum grow and were proud to be part of it.
On Sept. 1, 1969, they moved into the old Episcopal parsonage. When they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018, they celebrated with an at-home Catholic Mass; and they joking say they Catholicized the Episcopalian house into a proper Catholic home.
Delores and Leo absolutely love their home of Cody and there’s no other place they would have rather spent their beautiful lives together. They are thankful for all the wonderful people they have met along the way and the precious memories they cherished into their retirement.
Delores is survived by her husband Leo, her brother-in-law Mike (Maria) Platteter from California, nephew Mike (Kathy) Sevallius, and niece Pat (Roy) Moore, both of Wisconsin.
She is preceded in death by her sister Alice.
Rosary services will be held on March 3, 2022 at The Church of St. Anthony in Cody at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
