Marion Hazel Marquardt (aka “Grandma M”) died peacefully in her sleep at Brookdale Absaroka on Jan. 1 at 12:04 a.m. when she went to celebrate the new year with her Savior.
Marion was born in Akron, Ohio, on July 27, 1927, to Ruth and Earl Leffler. She had three sisters, Jo Anne, Bonnie Lou, Dorothy Jean “Sis,” and two brothers, Arthur and William.
Marion married Stanley William Martin on June 15, 1946. They had four children together: Jack, twins Dene and Ken, and Robert “Bob.” Stan passed away on Jan. 17, 1960. Marion then married Wilfred Carl Marquardt on March 26, 1961.
Marion became the “step” mother to Dennis Marquardt and took on the role with honor and pride. Together, Marion and Wilfred had son Rick, who was arguably the apple of her eye.
They had a dairy farm in Coleman, Wis., where each of them would describe their upbringing a little differently, but would all agree they learned the importance of hard work and never doubted how much their mother loved them. Later Wilfred and Marion would buy a cottage on Lake Julia, where all the family would visit and now have many fond memories of laughing, swimming and fishing. Marion’s fried fish recipe is infamous and will be carried on through the generations.
In 2008 Wilfred and Marion moved to Cody to be near their family. They started attending the Cody Methodist Church. Marion quickly began to make many friends that she was very fond of. Marion never lost touch with all her friends back in Wisconsin. She was always calling and writing them letters, even after her handwriting became too small to read. It was a family joke that Marion and her sisters had a competition on who had the most doctor’s visits and who “had it worse.” During these visits, if she noticed the doctor didn’t have on a wedding ring, she wouldn’t miss the opportunity to try and set up one of her single grandchildren, all of whom she adored.
For as long as all the kids could remember, their mother Marion had always loved the Lord and lived her life for Jesus. On April 16, 2017, Marion was baptized in front of her loved ones, which was a very special day for her.
Other than loving Jesus and her family, Marion loved to play cards and knit. Over the years she volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, and ladies aide, among many other things. Marion had a keen memory and was always willing to share funny old stories with anyone who would listen. Over the years her stories never changed or altered. Marion was a sweet and gentle woman who was loved by everyone who knew her.
Marion was preceded in death by Stan and Wilfred, her parents, her brothers Arthur and William, her sister Bonnie and her grandson Brock.
She is survived by her sisters Dorothy and Jo Anne, her children Dennis Marquardt, Jack (Diane) Martin, Dene (Jerry) Tachick, Ken Martin, Robert (Cindy) Martin, Rick Marquardt and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.