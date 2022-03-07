Carol Hill left this world after 71 years to join her mom and sweet son Billy in Heaven on March 1, 2022.
Carol had many faces in this life: wife, mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend to many. She leaves behind husband Merlin, children Helen (Mike Zemke), Woody Lint, and Angie (Vic Sizemore), 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as an entire family tree and countless friends.
Every life is filled with memories and stories of love and laughter, and Carol’s was filled with the best of them. She had her little farm filled with ducks and chickens, a mean one-eyed goose named Pete, potbellied pigs, and the like. She always hired the best babysitters to watch over her grandkids: Moose the Great Dane never left our side and Pumpkin, the orneriest Shetland pony in all the land.
Back in the old days, Grandma would come collect all her grandkids in her little purple Ford Ranger and it would be filled to the brim. She loved spending the day fishing in the river and gardening-a garden filled with sugar snap peas and tomatoes-we collected every last one in empty ice cream buckets. She loved making fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and creamed peas, but she put canned cat food in the tuna casserole one time and that was the last time she got to make that dish…
She was tough, even took a cattle prod hot shot by accident back in the old Bear Co days … didn’t realize those held a charge so well. She wasn’t tough when it came to bears though, no way! She parked her little pickup as close as possible to her front door, and made a mad dash to and from in the dark.
One night after bingo, a couple pranksters dressed up like a bear and scared her near to death! Oh, how she loved her bingo and Pepsi, watching her afternoon soaps, Lou Diamond Phillips and Boy George. So many memories and not enough time …
As we know, Carol was not a fan of the cold so services will be held at a later, warmer date where she will be laid to rest at the Bull Creek Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be left on Carol’s page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.