Dennis Bischoff, 75, of Cody, passed away at Cody Regional Health on Oct. 27, 2021.
A rosary service will be held at The Church of St. Anthony on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the church on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. A full obituary will be published. Ballard Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
