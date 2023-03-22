Ida A. “Corky” Knopp, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody.
Corky was born on Aug. 2, 1953, in Cody to Tim and Ruby (Taylor) Wilbourn.
Corky met the love of her life Daniel Knopp in the sixth grade. They married on Oct. 8, 1972 and had three children; Jack, Lorri and Christy.
She enjoyed taking rides and fishing on the boat. She worked as a cook in Coley’s Café, housekeeper at the Holiday Inn and the Super 8.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; her brother and sister Jack Wilbourn and Carol Wilbourn; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Jake and Dorothy Knopp.
Corky is survived by her husband Daniel Knopp; children Jack Knopp, Lorri and Jasen Livermore and their kids and one grandchild; Christy Knopp and her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Richard and Bunny Knopp and their son and family, Jim and Nancy Knopp and their kids and grandkids Bob and Donna Knopp and their kids and grandkids and many other family members.
Corky didn’t turn anyone away. If she could help, she did.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the fall.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.