Nancy Lee Hoyt died peacefully on July 1, 2020, at her home in Cody.
At her request, a private memorial will be held with family members only.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in Evanston, Ill., to Loris Arthur Hoyt and Frances Blackwell Hoyt.
She is survived by her sister Catherine Elizabeth Hoyt Smerch, brother-in-law Bruce Smerch, nephew Daniel Smerch, niece Laurel Smerch, brother Loris A. Hoyt Jr., sister-in-law Rebecca Leo and many wonderful friends and cousins.
Nancy grew up on the North Shore of Chicago and graduated from New Trier High School. She received her RN from the Cook County School of Nursing in 1962, her BS in Nursing from the University of Bridgeport and her Master’s in Counseling and Psychology from NYU.
She worked as a counselor and a hospice nurse in Rhode Island and Nantucket, Mass., providing patients comforting words and guidance during difficult times. She was very passionate about her work, which also included teaching “Gentle Yoga” on Nantucket where her students became her good friends.
As a talented pianist with the voice of an angel, she sang at many friends’ weddings and in church choirs which brought great joy to her life. After living in Chapel Hill, N.C., for three years, she retired to Cody, in 2018, where she spent many happy days with her two beloved West Highland White Terriers, Roxie and Nicky. She had a kind soul, was very talented and will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
