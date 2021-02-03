Donald ‘Don’ Gene Deitchler

Donald Gene “Don” Deitchler, 82, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home in Thermopolis.
Born Feb. 21, 1938, in Rock Springs, he was the son of Leo Henry and Norma Dell (Lee) Deitchler. The family moved to Thermopolis in 1947, moved to Kirby where Don attended seventh and eighth grades, then returned to Thermopolis where Don graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1957.
On June 1, 1958, he married Verna Jean Turnell in Thermopolis. In 1962 they bought Polka Dot Frontier Station on Sixth Street. Moving to Laramie in 1964 they established a Frontier Station, which they sold, returning to Thermopolis. Purchasing his father’s Frontier Station, they owned and operated it for 50 years including it becoming Husky, then Conoco. In 1983, Don became a certified Polaris service technician.
He earned the Husky Distinguished Service Merit Award and was a No. 1 salesman for Gates Rubber Company. Don enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing with family, hunting, boating on Boysen Lake, football, especially the Denver Broncos, and just being with his family.
Those cherishing Don’s memory include his wife Verna, of 61 years; children Lane (Betty) of South Carolina, Scott of Jackson, Wyo. and Cheryl Deitchler of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Don, Daved, Daniel, Dalton, Zachary, Alexandra, Chloe and Vitoria Deitchler, Connor Smith, Kanin and Savian Wadsworth and Jeanette and Valerie Baker; seven great-grandkids; sister-in-law Lili Turnell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Yvonne Smith-Moore and Carol Ann Worley; and brother-in-law Jack Turnell.
Memorial services will be held in the summer when all can come together. Memorials may be made to Volunteer Firefighters or First Responders.
Mortimore Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online messages may be offered at mortfh.com.
