Alex Jacobson, 60, died Feb. 17, 2022, at the Banner Ocotillo Hospital in Chandler, Ariz.
He was born Aug., 19, 1961, in Casper to Richard A. Jacobson and Naomi (Jacobson) Harrison.
Alex graduated from Cody High School in 1980, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football.
He earned his associates from Ricks College where he received a baseball scholarship. Alex earned his bachelor’s degree from BYU, and masters in Physical Education at Utah State University.
From 1981-1982, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Atlanta.
He met his wife, Anna Galovich from Thermopolis at college and they were married in the Jordan River Utah Temple on July, 7, 1984, for time and all eternity.
Alex coached football and taught in high schools at Timpview High, Cibola High, Olympus High, Jordan High, Orem High, Dobson High and Mesa Community College. Coach Irish said, “Never met a better guy who gave of himself to make everyone feel respected, valued, and capable. He made others great.” Coach J’s motto was Faith, Family and Football.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Jacobson.
He is survived by his wife Anna, sons Kyle (Haylie) Jacobson and Garrett Jacobson, daughters Danielle (Hyrum) Burnham and Breanna Jacobson, his mother Naomi Harrison, sisters Brenda (Rob) Larsen, Jill (Rey) Urrutia, Susan (Peter) Davidson and brother Phillip (Janni) Jacobson. He and Anna have four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1115 East Ray Road in Chandler on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be March 5 in Thermopolis.
Condolences may be sent to Anna Jacobson Family, 1150 West Wagner Drive, Gilbert, AZ, 85233 and Naomi Harrison, 2089 W. 13035 S. Riverton, UT, 84065.
