Wayne Kay Becker passed away on April 6, 2021.
He was born Jan. 20, 1955, in Powell, to Arthur Becker and Dorthy (Henry) Becker.
He married Sheila Williamson on Sept. 8, 1978, in Reno, Nev. They lived in Powell.
Before he retired, Wayne was an oil-field pumper in Elk Basin.
He was a member of the Cody Gun Club. He competed in shotgun events and loved to shoot sporting clays and skeet, especially with the Grunge Squad.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Carroll Becker.
He is survived by his wife Sheila; brother Steven (Cheri) Becker, of Star Valley Ranch, Wyo.; and brother Mark (Nola) Becker of Fulshear, Texas.
No services are planned as per Wayne’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Wayne’s name to Caring for Powell Animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.