Shirley Ann Swota Wilkerson peacefully passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody on June 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley was born on April 25, 1934, in Troy, N.Y., to Steve and Olga Swota. When she was 5, they moved to Richfield Springs, N.Y., where her father went into business. She attended school in Richfield Springs through high school, and graduated in 1951 as valedictorian of her class. She next attended four years at the University of New York Cortland, where she majored in elementary education, graduating with honors in 1955. While in college, she was an integral part of several choral groups, and college governing organizations, resulting in her being elected to Who’s Who in America’s Universities and Colleges.
She then taught school in upstate New York for four years, after which she was recruited to go to Germany to teach in the American junior high school in Baumholder, Germany. While there, she met Army Lieutenant Buck Wilkerson. One year later, on Aug. 14, 1960, they were married in a very formal and beautiful full military wedding – crossed sabers and all – with all of the officers of the 16th Rangers participating. Her first child, son Stephen, was born one year and one day after the wedding. Two years later, one day before their anniversary in 1963, their daughter Sue was born in Cooperstown, N.Y., while her husband was serving as a Green Beret in Vietnam. Then, in 1965, another son, Woody, was born in Hawaii, while her husband was again in Vietnam.
Her husband was often deployed on missions with no advance notice to Shirley as to where or what the mission was. She was required to take over all family duties, often to include moving the family, which she handled very well, without complaint.
In 1974, Buck and Shirley decided to retire from the Army, to avoid a stabilized tour of four to five years in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon. They did not want their children to grow up in that environment. In 1975, they settled in Cody. Shirley’s love for music had her soon involved in several singing groups, such as the Barbershop Belles, Cody Chorale, Northwest College Master Chorale, Cody Music Club, and St. Anthony’s Church choir. She loved to sing, and had a beautiful voice, until her health forced her to give it up.
Her love of music and generous spirit were proven during her high school days, when she served as an organist for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, playing for daily masses, weddings and funerals.
Shirley often volunteered with the Cody hospital gift shop, and also delivered juice and mail to patients. She worked at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center for several years, and volunteered at the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitors Center. She also loved to knit and sew, and made beautiful sweaters and clothes for her family.
Shirley was strong-hearted and devoutly honest and truthful. She always put others first, and was willing to help anyone who needed it, and asked nothing in return. She was a wonderful cook, and took delight in preparing delicious and healthy meals for family and guests.
Shirley was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in her 40s, and as it progressed, she had to give up her singing, sewing, golf and other activities, but she continued playing bridge with her friends, and spent many pleasant afternoons with her lunch and dessert groups.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Valerie, and her son Stephen Michael Wilkerson.
She is survived by her husband Buck Wilkerson, of Cody, daughter Sue Keating of Salt Lake City, Utah, son Woody Wilkerson (Jennifer) of Cody, and four grandchildren Sarah Hammon (Grant), Roger Keating, Ella Wilkerson and Emma Wilkerson.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Cody, with Rev. Vernon F. Clark presiding. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cody.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Special Operations Warrior Foundation or a charity of choice.
Condolences can be sent on Shirley’s memorial page at ballardfh.com.
