Steven Alan Lewis died on Sept. 8, 2022, at Cody Regional Hospital following a brave battle with lung cancer.
As a veteran and citizen of Cody for the past 20 years, Steve was a man of many talents, always helping friends and family when in need. He was the owner of his own handyman services, “Handyman Solutions.”
Among his employers were Cook Moving and Storage, Holiday Inn, Walmart, 8th Street Grill and The Meatery. He was appreciated for his work ethic and his good and generous nature. He was prized for his unfailing sense of humor.
He was a close and faithful friend of Pete and Lynne Simpson for whom he worked as gardener and handyman for the past 20 years, maintaining and beautifying their historic property. He was a part of the family’s moves and adventures, from New York City to Houston, from the Bob Cat Ranch to fishing on the Shoshoni River and Reservoir.
“I have rarely known a person so possessed of goodness and loyalty,” (Simpson)
Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers of North Carolina and a wife and daughter of Colorado. His Cody family included Martha Perkins and her children, Nicole Perkins, Sterling Gilliand, Joshua Perkins, Anthony and Tessa Jordan, Ashley Russ and Aiden and Amarrah Russ.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at the Eagles Club at a later date to be announced.
Memories and condolences can be shares on Steve’s page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.