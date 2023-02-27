Billie Louise Park, 85, passed away on Feb. 12, 2023. She died peacefully with family members by her side.
Billie was born on May 19, 1937, in Manville to Doris and Alvin Alexander. She was the oldest of three children with her siblings being Carol (Jim) Mueller and Eldon (Sonja) Alexander.
Billie married Robert (Bob) Monroe Park on July 16, 1954. They stayed in Niobrara County for the next eight years before moving to Cody in 1962. Billie made a home for the family while living in the oil field Oregon Basin, and moving into Cody a few years later. She worked at Woolworths while her kids were young, and then worked for Husky Oil. She finished her career at State Farm Insurance. She loved being able to visit with people on a daily basis and made many friends during her career.
After living in Cody, the family moved to Sage Creek, east of Cody. She loved living outside of town and enjoyed the beautiful view overlooking Beck Lake and the mountains. She was very active in her local church and played the piano for many years.
After retiring, Bob and Billie became snowbirds and traveled to southern states during the winters while staying in Wyoming during summers. After several years of traveling, they bought a home in Sun City, Ariz., until Bob passed in 2008.
Billie moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2009. She made many friends and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was involved in the Senior Center, book clubs, coffee social time and enjoyed going with friends and family to different events around town. She loved to travel and made several trips to other countries and around the U.S. during her lifetime. She was always curious to learn about different cultures, styles and history.
Billie is survived by her children Bobbie (Tim) Tyler, Teresa (Steve) Embrey and Todd (Sherrie) Park. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is her sister Carol Mueller of Torrington.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bob. Also preceding her in death, her parents Doris and Alvin Alexander of Manville, and brother Eldon Alexander of Lusk.
Her cremains will be spread alongside Bob’s on the farm she grew up on in Manville in May 2023.
