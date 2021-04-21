Lois Ann Duke, 75, of Cody, died after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a dearly loved woman.
Lois was born on Dec. 27, 1945, to Aden and Emma Clark in Minot, N.D. Her North Dakota farm roots ran deep no matter where she lived.
She had an adventurous independent spirit throughout her life, leading her on many trips across North America either by herself or with others. Her travels provided lasting memories.
One adventure was moving to Mississippi, where she met her true love Lamar Duke. They were united in marriage on March 3, 1973, in Pontotoc, Miss. In 1974 they moved to Cody, where they made a home to raise their four wonderful children.
Lois had a deep love for her creator, Jehovah God, her family and the outdoors. She enjoyed having her family around and keeping up with all their activities. Lois lived her life according to the scriptures and wanted to make sure to follow the Golden Rule.
She will be remembered for many wonderful qualities – loving kindness, her warm smile, never meeting a stranger and collecting mementos from her and loved one’s travels.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Lamar, children Dana, Steve (Amy), Marlo (Ty) and Ashley (Audrey); grandchildren Kayla (Chrissy), Ryne (Morgan), Taylor, Haley (Josh), Matthew, Gunnar, Lauren, William and Gavin; her brothers Lloyd, Bruce (Ione) and Lynn (Lynn) and many loved family members and friends.
Those who preceded her in death include her parents and brother Adrin.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Ballard Funeral Home. A Zoom link to live stream the service will be available on Lois’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
