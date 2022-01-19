Wallace Stanton Walsh Jr. passed away Jan. 9, 2022, in Boise, Idaho at 59 years of age.
Wally was born on Sept. 29, 1962, the son of Wallace S. Walsh Sr. and Shirley A. Walsh. He was raised in beautiful Cody, Wyo., second youngest of seven siblings. Wide eyed and curious, sentimental, Wally walked through life with an abundance of wonderful charisma and could charm the socks off anyone. Wally, from a very young age, had the most fun sense of humor. Quick wit, over the top energy and exuberance for life. Wally so loved people and loved his family and friends, always greeting everyone with his wonderful smile. He was taken from us too soon, battling cancer with such hope and courage, always carrying that wonderful outlook on life no matter. Always that charming smile and twinkle in his eye.
He was an excellent competitive skier while attending Cody Junior High and High School, a sight to see racing down the mountain. He loved competing or having fun building ski jumps to do “hot dogging” and aerial stunts with his friends. Family trips to Sleeping Giant, Red Lodge and Targhee are treasured by all.
Wally had a lifetime passion and talent for drumming, playing in different bands through the years. He also played with his brother Daniel, an excellent guitarist; their band(s) rocking in different venues, sometimes fronting national touring musical groups. Wally loved to get together casually with his musical pals just to jam!
Wally had been living in Boise, Idaho and recently spent time driving a gold ore truck in Elko, Nev.
Wally adored his two beautiful daughters, Alina and Hadley, the apples of his eye.
Wally was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Stanton Walsh Sr. and dear brother, James Michael Walsh.
Wally leaves behind two daughters, Alina, 18, and Hadley, 15 and former wife, Rachel, of Boise, his mother, Shirley Harkness Walsh, who lives in Cody, brother Dr. Thomas D. Walsh (Yvonne) of Lander, John W Walsh (Linda), of Casper, sister Susan A Walsh Eubank (Jerald) of Honolulu, Hawaii, brother David H Walsh, of Cody, Carrie L Walsh, of Cody, and brother Daniel S. Walsh (Sue) of Boise and numerous nieces and nephews.
A pending Celebration of Life for Wally will be held in the springtime.
We are going to miss you Wally so much. Keep on rockin’ in Heaven.
