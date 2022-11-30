Carol Sue Baker, or lovingly known as Susie or Susie Q by her family and friends, passed away on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Everyone who knew her knows that she loved her family more than anything in this world. Her laughter was constant and contagious. She was never short on smiles and was always the person to find joy and laughter in any situation.
Susie was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a love for every holiday, but especially Christmas. Her entire home would be filled every holiday with seasonal decorations, and there was always room for more. Her favorite holiday items were cute little mouse figurines and ornaments that were themed for all the different holidays.
Susie loved playing cards, being silly, fishing, puzzles, shopping, sewing, making quilts and, most of all, chocolate chip cookies. Susie will be forever remembered for her love, generosity and selflessness. She would, and did, give up everything she could for those she loved. Every opportunity to spend time with her family, she took it. Every moment of her life was embraced with love and laughter. Her family and friends will never forget her laughter and being able to get a kick out of just about anything.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Floyd Hellyer, daughter Crystal Mortimore, sister Bobbie Keller, brother Paul Peery, grandson Evan Solberg, mother Verneice Keyes, father Vernon Peery and stepfather Bob Keyes.
Susie is survived by her husband William “Danny” Baker, her son Timothy Hellyer, her grandchildren Joseph Solberg, Breanna Thompson, TJ Thompson and Chirie Hellyer, her siblings Debbie Anderson, Linda Pederson, Donna (Bob) Knopp, Roberta (Stan) Chabo, Kelly (Mark) Stapert and Randy (Starr) Keyes, countless cousins, nieces, nephews and her beloved dog Minnie.
Susie, Dear, Mom, Grandma, Carol, Susie Q, Aunt Susie, or however you knew her, left a lasting mark on all who met her. She is already, and will forever be, dearly missed. Her family and friends take comfort in knowing that she is without pain and suffering up in Heaven, and that we will see her again. Susie is smiling and giggling down at us all from Heaven, and telling us all to wipe away our tears, because she’s filled with joy in the best place she could be.
A service to honor the beautiful and joyful life of Susie will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wyoming Avenue in Cody, with a luncheon to follow. The family asks all who knew and loved Susie to come and celebrate the person Susie was and that they’ll all remember her as.
