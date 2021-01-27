Linda Louise Lundvall, 74, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, of natural causes at her home.
She was born Dec. 8, 1946, to Harland “Si” and Janet Adeline Fish.
Linda moved to Gillette in 2013, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Linda was passionate about sewing and making beautiful baby books and wedding albums. Linda was a dedicated mom to all of her children. Family came first and was above all else to Linda, a value she instilled in all around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Linda was preceded in death by her parent’s Si and Janet Fish. She is survived by her four children Tina (William) Reynolds of Wright, Shawn (Nanette) Cunningham of Gillette, Rick Hamilton of Sheridan and Dustin Lundvall of Montana. She also has two brothers Frank (Sally) Fish of Watford City, N.D., and John (Shelly) Fish of Thermopolis. Linda has 11 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews that love her dearly.
At this time, there will be no service. The family will do a private graveside service in Cody at a later date per Linda’s wishes.
