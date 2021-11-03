Dennis Edwin Bischoff, 75, of Cody, passed away at peace with himself and his God on Oct. 27, 2021.
He was born on July 18, 1946 to Francis and Virginia Bischoff in Indianapolis, Ind. He attended Scecina Memorial High School and Purdue University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, and took many electrical engineering courses. He was hired by Dow Pharmaceutical Industry in 1968. He resided in Indianapolis, Ohio and Kansas before retiring to Cody in 2000.
Denny met the one and only love of his life, Thelma Wilson, at church and knew her for over five years before deciding to ask her to marry him. They were married Nov. 22, 2014 and called their union “Our Love Story”. He enjoyed many wonderful friends everywhere he lived and worked and was always helping someone where he could.
He was truly loved, especially by his one and only wife, his four adopted children and three adopted grandchildren and always considered himself very blessed. He finally had a family of his own. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma, mother Virginia (101 years-old), his brothers Stephen and Bill Bischoff and many adopted great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Francis Bischoff.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. with rosary on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1333 Monument Street, in Cody, WY.
In lieu of flowers please remember The Carmelite Monks and St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington, WY.
