Teresa Pelfrey was born April 24, 1963, to Tom and Martha Berry in Chico, Calif. She was baptized at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley, Calif.
In 2021 Teresa briefly died from anaphylactic shock, a kissing bug bit her toe at midnight – triatoma protracta. Her resuscitated prescription: ‘Move!’ With entomologist consulted, her finger stabbed the map. “I’m moving to Cody!”
She loaded her husband, Ty, into a packed U-Haul and exited California forever. Cody’s freedom infused culture, downtown flags and graciousness inspired her frequent pontification turned prophetic truth; “Cody is ‘America’ – I’ll be buried here someday!”
She bought property, a UTV, joined the museum and planned future excursions. On a May morning, last year, something wasn’t right with her: she burned eight morning waffles, drove Walmart’s lot aimlessly and couldn’t order from Hungry Bear’s menu. A Cody ER brain scan revealed a tennis-ball sized tumor [GBM].
Teresa battled terminal cancer with faith, surgery and modern medicine. Her new friend Jeff guided a Big Horn Medicine Wheel trip and helped cover her tipi in Diamond Basin. Cancer took her body on April 11, 2023. She was in the arms of her husband when her soul wafted away to Jamey Jamison’s “All My Tears.” She was 59.
Teresa was a witty middle school teacher for 30 years in Yuba City, Calif. A teen hadn’t been born she couldn’t wrangle.
Smoked ribs, chicken drumsticks and sweet potatoes smothered in butter/honey were a favorite belly filler. Apple pie and ice cream were her nightly pleasure.
She tracked her husband in 1990 “until he caught her,” initiating 32 years of inseparable matrimonial bliss and a professional partnership.
Teresa planned her own burial to avoid inconveniencing anyone and demanded a widower’s vow as her final wish: “Go live a full life, no graveyard idling, we’ve things to do. I’ll track you down later.”
Teresa expected “a promise made be kept.” She was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, aunt, friend, and serious competitor and former cross country champion. She currently holds the “unofficial” Ballard Funeral Home internment speed record, call Cody for the official time.
She was buried beneath a blue sky, before a spring snow, with a feather in her cap. Years ago a car salesman banned Teresa “for life” after failed vehicle negotiations. Months later a 3-acre sink hole engulfed the business. Teresa knew karma could move the moral high-ground.
A bantamweight in flesh and heavyweight in spirit she championed her underdog students.
A paternal gene provided “the-gift-of-gab” she was naturally funny and shunned television for hours-long kitchen table story telling.
Her matrimonial moniker was “Sweet Pea.” Students hollered “Mrs. P!”
She prioritized a long “heavenly to-do-list” to keep busy during eternity: No. 1 was seeking Jesus for answers “why kissing bugs and brain tumors?” She won’t be blasphemous, nor shy with God.
No. 2: Laying hands on the Book of Life to erase a husband’s youthful shenanigans.
Thank you Spirit Mountain Hospice, Cody’s ER and Billings Clinic for Teresa’s care, and all the friend and family support. Teresa’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Fredrickson, extended Teresa’s life 331 days. She wanted her Drs. Fredrickson, Sasankan, Schallenkamp and Beth, Melissa, Carlie, Alecia, Christian and Marie to know she appreciated their help and kindness.
A spouse’s final “selfish” confession: “I miss holding Teresa’s hand, an impossibilty now, as she’s busy.”
A feisty Sweet Pea recently pantomimed a determined wrestler circling the ring. Wearing her silly sideways smirk she laughingly shared No. 3 on her heavenly to-do-list: “You’ll find me clung to the hem of Jesus’s garment, just you wait and see!”
