Russell Wayne Perdue passed from this life on Nov. 20, 2021
It was a life in the weaver’s hand.
Russell was born in 1956 in Longmont, Colo., to Leo and Gladys Perdue. The Lord planted him in a family of third generation woodsmen who spent summers building forest service spec roads, winters logging timber and sawmilling, and mining sprinkled in between. Russell’s family lived life on the edge, traveling throughout New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Idaho. Sad to say, school often took a back seat. However, life lessons came also in the form of adventures and experiences that instilled a strong work ethic. God weaved in loggers who spoke into this young man’s life, teaching moral values and contributing in his character building. Russell did not have eyes to see it yet, but God was shaping him for a future purpose.
Russell always considered Lyons, Colo., home. It was a small community filled with lively characters and events; somewhat rough around the edges, but good people nonetheless. This is where he met his future wife, Robin. They married in 1979, and the Lord blessed them with three daughters, Kelly, Amanda and Emily. And so, the journey continued. 1989 brought the family to Cody, Wyo., and soon thereafter, Russell began doing mission work in Mexico, helping build the Bible Institute in Juarez, then going to the far reaches in the mountains to work with the Pima Indians. Year after year, he went back to support the work started by Pastor Tomas Bencomo. The Lord wove in many, dear friends through mission work.
Every Sunday morning, Russell was at the front door at CMA Church in Cody, welcoming those who came for Sunday service. Neither snow nor sleet nor blistering heat kept him from this duty. He loved greeting all who came, especially chatting with the little kids. Russell had a special gift for treating everyone with kindness, and could genuinely connect with the oldest congregant down to the very youngest, and everyone in between. He had a great sense of humor that never offended.
Then the Lord, in His divine wisdom, sent three sons Russell’s way through marriage: Clifton and Kelly Carson; Ty and Amanda Black; and Todd and Emily Sanburn. The most treasured blessing, however, came with five grandchildren: Ethan and Alder Carson, Alyx Black, and Carson and Tulsey Sanburn. And the family was complete.
We might all say it’s been a wild ride, but oh, how we will miss him!
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Nov. 27, at New Life Bible Church, 2320 S. Prairie Ave., Pueblo, Colo., at 10:30 a.m.; lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, consider a random act of kindness toward another. Love, pass it on.
