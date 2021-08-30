Nathaniel “Nate” Christian Peters was born on Aug. 19, 2004, to Page and Adam Peters in Ogden, Utah, while Adam was in residency.
He moved with his parents to Cody in 2007 at the age of 2. He attended Eastside Elementary School, where he was in the GATE program. There he had excellent teachers who noticed his quick learning ability and helped facilitate that. He attended Cody Middle School and had just started his junior year at Cody High School.
Nate was soft spoken and always very kind and aware of others. He was intelligent, and a motivated self-starter. He played the guitar every night and was very good at the recorder. He also played the piano and his favorite song to play was “The Entertainer.”
He was teaching himself German, Spanish and Russian. He had a 165-day streak on Duolingo. He had also started taking Spanish IV at Cody High School. He was fascinated by history, particularly the history of wars. He loved playing video games with his friends. His favorite games were Escape From Tarkov and Day Z. He liked the bands Green Day and Linkin Park.
Nate loved the outdoors, catching animals and hunting. He was active in the Boy Scouts and was a Life Scout. He went on backpacking trips with his dad and brothers every summer. He was a superb freestyle skier. Nate knew how to work hard. He worked two summers at the George Farm. He wore his mother down, and she finally allowed him to buy a dirt bike with the money that he had earned working.
He loved animals and every time he walked in the door he would baby-talk to the cat. Nate was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he tried his best to follow the teachings of Christ. No amount of words can describe who Nate was. The world was a better place because he was here.
Nate’s life ended too soon on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. He was very, very loved by his parents Adam and Page, and by his siblings Max, Jane, Tad and Ty.
All who knew Nate loved him and still do. His funeral will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1407 13th St., Cody.
Condolences can be sent to Nate’s family on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.