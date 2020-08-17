Joseph “Joe” Erb Weaver, husband and father of three children, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at age 80.
Joe was born on Oct. 20, 1939, in Easton, Pa., to Joseph E. Weaver and Ella (Cooper) Weaver. After his parents’ death, Joe was adopted by Willis and Emma Derstine.
Joe, a Master Welder of over 60 years, excelled at blueprint layout and became the State Welding Inspector. He also held the title of 32nd degree Mason.
In 1970, Joe moved his family to Cody country to pursue his dream of hunting big game on horseback in the mountains. Joe made his dream a reality by working for Jerry Asay as a big game guide. He enjoyed bow hunting and pheasant hunting. Joe loved his horses and dogs.
Joe turned his passion for art into a lucrative business in the metal industry, and people may still enjoy his artistry for years to come in his many works around the Cody area: The Chamberlin Inn iron work, the Riverside Cemetery gates, the Cody signs at the east and west end of town, as well as many other of his metal creations. Joe also embraced his artistic side with landscape oil painting and chainsaw carving sculpture.
Family and friends remember Joe as being a man of many opinions, his greatest opinion being that Donald Trump is the best president ever.
Joe is survived by his wife Grace Weaver. He is also survived by his sons Steve Weaver and Kristin Weaver, his daughters Allison Bowlby and Anne McGary as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ella Weaver, his brothers Henry, Benjamin, Donald Daugherty, Frank Daugherty and Joe Derstine and his sisters Mary and Patricia.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Ballard Funeral Home and burial in Riverside Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Ballard Funeral Home.
