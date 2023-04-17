Carreen Ann Schaff, 85, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Carreen was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Merced, Calif., to Ludwig and Verna Bacciarini. She was the second daughter of the Bacciarini family after her older brother Vern.
Carreen graduated from Merced High School and then attended a Catholic college in Los Angeles to study music. She then married, and later had her children: Tracy, Scott and Angela.
During her high school and college years, Carreen worked for her father as the secretary of Lud’s Auto Parts. After getting married, Carreen enjoyed being a member of the Merced-Mariposa Cow Belles and being a strong supporter of the Republican Party.
Carreen moved to Snelling, Calif., in 1989 to be closer to her grandchildren. As her grandchildren grew up, Carreen loved taking them on family road trips to her favorite places of the Rocky Mountains, Canada and the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone to see wolves and bison.
Carreen moved to Cody in 2003 with her daughter Angela and granddaughters Gena and Becky. Carreen spent her time volunteering for the Membership Department of Buffalo Bill Historical Center and for both the Cody and Powell Senior Centers. She enjoyed playing the piano and rooting for Joey Lagano while watching NASCAR.
Carreen is survived by her daughters Tracy Guenthart of Cathey’s Valley, Calif., and Angela Lawson of Cody, her son-in-law Tobey Guenthart of Cathey’s Valley, her son D. Scott Elder and daughter-in-law Barbara Elder of Orem, Utah, nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She will be missed dearly by her family.
Carreen was preceded in death by her parents Ludwig “Lud” and Verna Bacciarini and older brother Ludwig Bacciarini Jr. “Vern.”
A very special thank you to the staff at Spirit Mountain Hospice House. The family is very grateful and appreciative of your kindness, warmth and compassion they showed both Carreen and her family.
Carreen’s service will be held at a later date at the family’s cemetery in Hornitos, Calif.
