Marlyne Priester, 86, of Cody, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022.
She was born in Minot, N.D., to Oscar and Alma Ecklund. From a young age she worked on the farm and at her mom’s café and instead of a payment, she and all her friends got to eat all the ice cream they wanted. Prior to graduation, she met the love of her life Adrian “Fox” Priester and they married in February 1956 at the end of Fox’s Navy career and moved to California.
During that union came five children, Mary Lynn, Steven, Douglas, Kandy and Kathy. She was a very generous and loving soul. She loved camping, gardening, road trips, spending time with her grandkids – the more the merrier – and her love of God. She was “mom” to everyone. She was active with the VFW’s Womens Auxiliary and for the most part was a stay-at-home mom which she enjoyed. Due to Fox’s health they moved to Dayton, Nev., where she resided until Fox’s death on Aug. 7, 2014. At the time of his death, they were married for 58 years. In 2016 she moved to Wyoming to be closer to family.
Marlyne is survived by her children Steven Priester of Gardnerville, Nev.; Kandy (Duane) Mittlieder of Cody, Wyo.; Kathy Bandak of California; sister Betty Preciado, St. Paul, Minn.; grandkids; James Priester, Ark.; Joshua Priester (Mindy) of Shingles Springs, Calif.; Brandy Sorenson (Mike) of Stage Coach, Nev.; Ashley (Ryan) Barkdull of Dayton, Nev.; Jennifer Priester Sun Valley Calif.; Penelope Priester of Victorville, Calif.; Christopher Bandak (Sara) of California, Jonathan Bandak of California and Katherine Bandak of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and great-children. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Mary Lynn, son Douglas and brothers Marvin and Dwayne. At her request there will be no services held, but a celebration of life will be held in the summer. Her final resting spot will be at Forest Lawn in West Covina, Calif.
Memories and condolences can be left on Marylne’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
