Annette Hobson-Martin of Cody was born April 25, 1950. She went to heaven on Oct. 10, 2022.
She is survived by her husband Larry of Cody, sister and brother-in-law Mary Gay and Virgil Crawford of Hudson, and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family kindly requests donations be sent to Park County Animal Shelter in Cody a foundation that Annette supported.
