Maxine E. Thomas of Cody passed away of natural causes on April 26, 2022.
She was 93 and had lived in Cody for the last 25 years.
Born in 1928 in Dunsmuir, Calif., Maxine was raised in Sacramento, where she graduated from Sacramento High School.
Her marriage to Frederick E. Frank of Sacramento ended with his death in 1971. In 1976 she married Larry Thomas, also of Sacramento. Maxine worked for 24 years as an executive assistant in state government until her retirement in 1994.
After visiting Cody regularly for several years, Maxine and Larry settled here in 1997.
Maxine is survived by her husband Larry Thomas and her four children: Rick Frank (Linda) of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; Patrick Frank of Los Angeles; Kathleen Potnick (Greg) of Verdi, Nev.; and Timothy Frank (Deb) of Statham, Ga. She is also survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Ballard Funeral Home of Cody. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. After cremation her ashes will be scattered in the Wyoming landscape that she loved.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign the family’s online registry at Ballardfh.com.
