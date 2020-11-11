Charles ‘Charlie’ L. Wright

A good man took his final breath and passed on Nov. 7, 2020. “For we are ... sojourners, as all our fathers were; our days on the earth are like a shadow, and there is no abiding.” 1 Chronicles 29:15.
Charles L. “Charlie” Wright was born on Nov. 8, 1936, in North Bend, Ohio, to Harry and Lilly (Nugent) Wright. He was their second child and oldest son. He attended Bright Elementary School and graduated from Bright High School in 1954 without missing a single day during those 12 years.
Charlie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force immediately after graduation. His duty stations included Sampson A.F. Base in New York, Scott A.F. Base in Missouri, and Stuart A.F. Base in Tennessee. He was then deployed to Tripoli, North Africa, where he was attached to a helicopter unit at Wheelus Air Base. While there, he had the opportunity to play baseball for the Air Force team all over western Europe. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 8, 1957.
When he returned stateside, Charlie married the little red-haired girl from his first-grade class, Joan Beck, on June 9, 1956. He and Joan moved to Lafayette, Ind., in 1957, where he attended Purdue University and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Forest Management. They and their two young daughters, Pam and Sherry, moved to New Mexico in 1960 to begin a new life as a U.S. Forest Service family.
They were stationed in El Rita, N.M.; Lakeside, Ariz,; Overgaard, Ariz.; Cuba, N.M.; Pecos, N.M.; and Cody. Their son Eric was born while they lived in Arizona.
Charlie worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 26 years, advancing from a range tech to a district ranger and finally to the Range, Fire and Timber Staff position with the District Supervisor’s office in Cody. He retired in 1986. After trying retirement for one year, he reentered the workforce part-time as a Fine Art Framer for Deanna Matteson (The Frame House), and when the opportunity presented itself, he became a timber consultant for Cody Lumber. He retired a second time 12 years later.
Although he enjoyed his several careers, Charlie was passionate about baseball. He played throughout his youth and while serving in the military and he played men’s league softball. He also officiated Little League games, served on various baseball boards, was instrumental in the design and construction of dugouts at the Cody Legion field, coached multiple Little League and Babe Ruth teams, and supported his son, grandsons and numerous American Legion ballplayers from the stands.
Despite the challenges of advanced Parkinson’s disease this past summer, he attended as many home games at Simpson Field as possible. Go, Cubbies!
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed bird and deer hunting, as well as tent and trailer camping and picnicking. He also enjoyed a roaring campfire. He was a woodworker and built countless wooden bowls, toys and lovely pieces of furniture. He liked black coffee, coconut cookies, blackberry pie, white bakery cake and Krispy Kreme donuts.
He loved his wife and children but adored his grandchildren and all of his great-grands. His blue eyes twinkled when he heard stories of all their various exploits.
He was a member and elder of the Presbyterian Church and often encouraged others to be “Patient and Tolerant” as we are all doing “the best we can in the moment.”
Charlie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan, their children Pam (Pat) Jackson, Sherry (Mark) Nordland, Eric (Jaci) Wright, and grandchildren Russell (Jordan) Jackson, Abby (Tyrell) Perry, Brian (Amber) Hicks, Jessica Hicks (deceased), Danny (Kerry) Nordland, Mallory (Forrest) Musser, and Cameron (Gabbi) Wright; great-grandchildren Kya, Keira and Mersades Jackson, Orrin and Randall Perry, Cole, Kasi and Chase Hicks, Alexis Nicholson (deceased), Emma and Will Nordland, Charlie Musser, and Tuck Wright; brother Bill (Linda) Wright and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Riverside-Graham Cemetery on Cooper Lane. Face coverings are encouraged. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
Charlie would be honored if you considered a donation to the Cody Cub’s baseball team, P.O. Box 2136, Cody, WY, 82414 in his memory.
