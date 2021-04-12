Irene Haisch passed away peacefully on April 8, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.
Many thanks to the folks at Hospice House for the wonderful care and love given to our Mom.
Irene grew up in Connecticut, married Hank and raised a family. They relocated to Florida, enjoyed family time, travel and living with palm trees for a few decades.
For the last few years, Irene enjoyed living in Cody, Wyo., with her daughter Sue.
Irene is survived by her daughters Sue of Cody, Nancy (Robert) of Orangeburg, S.C., and Barbara (Scott) Scribner of Tampa, Fla., son Doug (Mary) Haisch of Pinellas Park, Fla., grandson Corey Brechlin of Orangeburg, nephews Bill (Linda) Haisch and David Haisch, sister-in-law Sandy Haisch, cousin-in-law Ruth Wunderlich, extended family, and numerous wonderful friends across the states.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Hank, parents, brother, sister, cousins, and special niece Patty.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody from 4-6 p.m. Mom will be buried in Florida with our Dad. Florida arrangements are pending.
Condolences can be sent to Irene’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
