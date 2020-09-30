Nick Misciagna, 93, of Cody, died at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., at home July 3, 1927, to Italian immigrant parents Pietro and Angela Misciagna. Nick joined the Marine Corps in 1944 at the age of 17. During his time in the Marines he was stationed in California and remained a resident of that state until his retirement in 1997. While still in the service, Nick met and married Dorothy and started a family soon after.
In the truest sense Nick was a self-made man. Leaving school in the ninth grade, in order to work, he earned his GED while convalescing in a Naval hospital. Soon after his discharge he found work in the claims department of an insurance company. It was while working there that Nick discovered his affinity for the law and decided to become an attorney.
He was a self-educated man and he became a special student at the University of San Francisco, graduating in 1961 and passing the bar on his first try. After a dozen years in private practice, as a worker’s compensation attorney, Nick became corporate council for a Los Angeles based reinsurance company. But after five unhappy years he returned to private practice in San Francisco.
He was a well-respected insurance defense trial attorney; he never lost a case in his 36 years of practicing law. He was a member of the Trial Lawyers Association and was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court. Nick became acquainted with Ronald Reagan during Reagan’s run for governor of California. Frank Pachmayr, the noted Los Angeles gunsmith, and Nick were close personal friends. Both were great admirers of President Reagan and together designed a special rifle for Reagan as a gift. The rifle is now at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Nick was also on the board of the Cody Firearms Museum for a time. He was an avid shooter and voracious reader.
When it came time to retire, he told his wife all he needed to be content was a town that had a shooting range and bookstore. They built their home in Cody in 1994 and moved here full time in 1997. They enjoyed many years hunting, fishing and sightseeing around Wyoming over the years.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Dorothy (the mother of his children), sister Rick Lasher of Cherry Hill, N.J., and his brother John Misciagna of St. Charles, Mo.
He is survived by Pat, his wife of 46 years, sons Dan (Lydia) Misciagna and family of Missoula, Mont., Tom Misciagna and family of Seattle and daughter Melody Silberstein and family of Rossmoor, Calif., and nephew Bobby D. Sims of Roseville, Calif.
Please make any memorials to Spirit Mountain Hospice or the charity of your choice.
Condolences can be sent a BallardFH.com.
