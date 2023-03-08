Frances Dondero Croci, 87, was born March 6, 1935, and entered into eternal life Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
She was a devoted Catholic and followed the Lord’s path throughout her life unto death. You would know her because of her quiet demeanor, friendly smile and thoughtfulness to others. You could see it in her eyes every day. Not a day went by without her saying “thank you for helping me.” Frances was a very gracious lady.
Fran, Frances, Francie, Mom, La La and Auntie, as she was known, was born in Stockton, Calif., and raised on her father’s ranch in Linden, Calif.
At the age of 21 she met Benvenuto “Nick” Croci. They married in 1956 and spent the next 60 years together. They were devoted parents to their son Paul and daughter Annette. They moved to Cody in 1991 to enjoy the good life full of friendships and golfing. There they made their home until the passing of her husband Benvenuto “Nick” Croci and daughter Annette M Rudio.
She then relocated back near her family in Stockton. Frances was passionate about painting and ceramics throughout the majority of her life, followed by golfing. Even near the end of her lifetime, she would paint and build trinkets at The Commons on Thornton where she fought a battle with dementia and then cancer. Frances loved to do puzzles during quiet times and also spent the majority of her later years visiting friends and relatives.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Enrico Dondero and Annie Erba Dondero, husband Nick Croci, daughter Annette Rudio and brother Joseph Dondero, who were waiting for her patiently in heaven.
She is survived by her son Paul (Kathy) Croci, brother Richard (Joanne) Dondero, sister-in-law Barbara Dondero, son-in-law Larry Rudio and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her family would like to thank both the wonderful staff at The Commons on Thornton and Hospice of San Joaquin for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of San Joaquin or your favorite charity in memory of Frances.
A mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 21, 2023, at Holy Cross Church, 18633 E. Front Street, Linden, CA.
Fran’s local obituary can be seen at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/stockton-ca/frances-croci-11169727.
