A celebration of life for Richard Metz, 75, of Buffalo, who passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 20, 2021, will be held Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. in Cody at the Riverside Cemetery Committal Shelter.
Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Wyoming Wildlife Federation in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
Richard Allen Metz “Rich” was born in Wheatland on Sept. 26, 1946, to Richard and June Metz, the second of four sons. He was raised in Sunrise and attended school there before graduating from Guernsey in 1964.
As a youth he loved being a member of the Boy Scouts, bowling leagues, competitive academic teams, drama club, choir and the Catholic church where he served as an altar boy. He received an Associates of Sciences from Eastern Wyoming Community College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. After returning home, he attended The University of Wyoming where he received a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science in 1974.
He worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish for over 20 years, first in Ten Sleep and later Clark. In June of 1974, Rich married Carolyn Anderson of Douglas. To this marriage two daughters were born, Michelle and Leslie. Rich also taught fisheries and entomology at the Northwest College Field Camp off of the Chief Joseph Highway for 26 years. He always said it was the highlight of his year.
Following retirement, he became a substitute teacher with the Cody School District. He loved working with the teachers and students and would smile brightly when a student would see him in a store and say hi.
Anyone that knew Rich knew his love for the outdoors, he enjoyed working as a fly-fishing guide and teaching as many people to fish as possible. He was always happiest with a fishing pole in his hand. If he wasn’t fishing, he was either hunting or working in his yard. The beauty and perfection of his yard was a source of pride for him.
The most important thing in his life was his family. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, who he was married to for 47 years, his daughters Michelle (Dale) Estes of Deaver and Leslie (Jacob) Metz of Layton, Utah; grandchildren Malerie, Caleb, Anthony, Benjamen, Dominic, Elijah, Maria and Eaen Estes and Eilaysha Metz and Mason Bywaters; and great-grandchildren Jayce and Rayven; brothers Don (Joyce) Metz of Phoenix and Bruce (Cathy) Metz of Rock Springs along with many nieces and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Marty Metz, and two grandsons, Caleb and Anthony Estes.
