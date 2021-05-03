Elaine “Katie” Neal, 79, of Cody, died peacefully on May 1, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice after battling Parkinson’s Disease Dementia.
Katie married Chuck Neal soon after graduating high school and spent the next 61 years moving around the southern Appalachian Mountains and the Rocky Mountains where he worked as an Ecologist for the federal government.
She was a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother to their children. She took great pleasure in her gardening skills wherever they lived.
She is survived by her husband (Chuck) of Cody, son Joseph (Debbie) of Sultan, Wash., daughter Kathleen Paneitz of Loveland, Colo., son Benjamin (Cora) of San Antonio, Texas and five grandchildren Janae, Brenna, Colin, Natasha and Melissa.
In lieu of flowers, please plant something beautiful in Katie’s memory.
Cremation has taken place with Ballard Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent on Katie’s memorial page a ballardfh.com.
