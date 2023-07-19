Selvoy McNiven Fillerup, MD, passed away in Ogden, Utah, on June 26, 2023. Sel was born in Colfax, Washington, on Dec. 26, 1948, to Melvin McDonald Fillerup and Ruth May McNiven Fillerup.
He was the oldest of seven children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mel and Ruth, as well as his two brothers, Melvin and Peter. He’s survived by his wife, Kristen Kay (Peterson) Fillerup; his seven children Anders (Tammy) Fillerup, Selvoy Fillerup, Scott (Rebecca) Fillerup, Francis (Brenda) Fillerup, Eric Fillerup, Jocelyn (Joshua) Hakes and Peter Fillerup; seventeen grandchildren; and his siblings Jim (Diane) Fillerup, Karen (Daniel) Flores, Sharon Fillerup and MaryBeth (Dane) Robertson.
Selvoy was raised in Cody, Wyo., and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Johannesburg, South Africa. He graduated from Brigham Young University and attended Medical School at Creighton University, specializing in Otolaryngology. He returned home to Cody with Kristen to raise their family where he had a successful medical practice for 16 years. Later in life, he closed his practice and ventured back into academia, earning a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Colorado. Throughout his whole life, he never stopped learning and adventuring.
His curious personality made for great adventures with his siblings in his youth and carried into his adult life. He and Kristen raised their children to have the same desire for adventure. Until the very end, Selvoy had a deep love for Jesus Christ and for his Heavenly Father. He served faithfully in various callings throughout his life and is remembered fondly by those who knew him in his community.
Funeral services were held on July 1 in Farmington, Utah. Interment followed at Farmington City Cemetery. The service and accompanying slideshow video celebrating Sel’s life can be viewed at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
