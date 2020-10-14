Virginia Mae Bruce left this world Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 93.
Virginia died peacefully at the Billings Clinic six days following brain surgery.
She was born in Sheridan on Feb. 24, 1927, to George and Myrtle Barker Bruce.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 23, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell. Celebration of life following will be at the Common’s.
