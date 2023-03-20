Nancy Trimmer Wulfing, 87, passed away March 15, 2023, surrounded by family, laughter and love.
Nancy was the only child born to Thomas and Blanche Trimmer on Oct. 28, 1935, in Cody. She attended Cody schools through her second year of high school, then went to Shattuck - St. Mary’s School in Minnesota for two years where she graduated high school. She then graduated college from the University of Redlands in California where she studied theatre, costume design and art history.
She met her husband David Wulfing on a blind date in the summer of 1958, and they were married Dec. 30 of the same year in Cody. Their son Thomas was born in 1962 and their daughter Gretchen in 1965. The family made their home in San Diego.
While in San Diego, Nancy did volunteer work and was very involved with her church. Nancy taught Sunday School, preschool during the week, and worked with youth and senior ministries at Point Loma Presbyterian Church.
In 1994, Nancy and David moved back to Cody where they built their dream home on the North Fork. Nancy continued to be involved with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Cody United Methodist Church. She was involved with the community through PEO, Play Readers and a Bible Study that encompassed several Christian denominations. When her daughter, Gretchen’s family moved to Cody in 1999, Nancy also helped care for two of her grandchildren after school and during the summer.
Nancy enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and travel. She spent time traveling and exploring with her husband David in Scotland and England while David was working in Scotland. She also traveled independently to various other places in Europe.
She and David enjoyed sightseeing through the United States and frequent visits to California after moving to Cody. She truly had an adventurous spirit.
Nancy sewed clothes for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed doing needlepoint work. She had several boxes of recipes and enjoyed sharing her food and entertaining others. Her connection to her friends and loved ones was a driving force in her happiness and desire to make others happy.
Nancy has now passed on to join her husband David Wulfing.
She is survived by her son Tom (Lora) Wulfing of Parker, Colo., and their sons Alex, Austin and Aaron, and daughter Gretchen (Barney) Henrich of Cody, and their children Angela and David.
A Celebration of Life will be held during the summer. Donations can be made to Cody United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Nancy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.