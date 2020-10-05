Captain Warren Newman, Chaplain, USN, Ret. died on July 28, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice.
Warren was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Tyler, Texas, to William and Oleta Newman. At the time of his death, he was just a few days away from his 91st birthday and his 38th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6.
Warren is survived by his wife Roberta Jean of Cody, his son Justin, his daughter Helaine and family, and brother Jim, all of Texas, and brother-in-law Don of Basin.
He is predeceased by his parents and his first wife Mary Lou, the mother of his children.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Ballard Funeral Home.
