Lisa René Smith (née Long), 57, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 6, 2020.
Born Dec. 4, 1963 to Linda List and Cecil Long in Riverside, Calif., she spent most of her childhood in Utah, her teens through early 30s in Idaho, and her remaining years in Wyoming. She was a teacher, an encourager and an ardent believer in putting out into the world what you hoped would come back to you. She radiated kindness wherever she went.
Lisa graduated high school in Inkom, Idaho, in 1982. She worked a variety of jobs in Pocatello until marrying Karl Brangham in 1986. She birthed their daughter Aubrey, followed by son Darrell “Dutch.” When the marriage ended, she moved home to Idaho where she met Kevin Smith in 1994. When Karl passed away suddenly, Kevin stepped up as Dad, which made Lisa fall even more in love, and they married in 1996. A year later, Teagan completed the family.
In 2001, Lisa graduated from Idaho State University, and in 2002 she began teaching computers and library science in Cody at Eastside School. She loved working with children and watching them grow and succeed. She spent her last several years in PCSD No. 6 helping other teachers use technology in the classroom. Outside of work, she organized book clubs, served on the library board, taught meditation and pursued her love of fiber arts, books and world religions, particularly Buddhism. Above all, her family was her greatest joy.
She leaves behind husband Kevin, children Teagan (Sean) Smith, Dutch Brangham and Aubrey (Daniel) Brangham, grandchildren Jillian, Pryor, Iver, Solomon, Lily and Aaylah, her sisters Cherrie (Ron) Frey and Michelle Majourau, and a multitude of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to a charity that supports women and/or children.
